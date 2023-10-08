“AY Issues Sincere Apology to Davido for Controversial Joke”

AY, the renowned Nigerian comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, issued a heartfelt apology to his fellow entertainment industry peer, David Adeleke, famously known as Davido, following a controversial joke made during a recent comedy show held in Warri, Delta State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

At the event, AY humorously remarked about his struggles to have children, humorously attributing it to the well-known reputation of Warri men for their “huge manhoods.” He contrasted this with Davido, implying that despite having a “little manhood,” the singer had fathered several children.

AY’s statement quickly gained traction in the Nigerian digital sphere, prompting him to extend his apology to Davido. He acknowledged that the joke had not landed well and expressed remorse, stating, “I am so sorry for telling that joke the way it came out in Warri. I shouldn’t even call it a joke anymore. It wasn’t funny like it was during my tour of the US and Canada, and you have every right to be angry after seeing how the blogs used it.”

He continued, “Please know that it is always a learning experience for all of us in the entertainment business. I deserve any backlash or negative thoughts coming my way for the joke that was badly delivered in Warri. So, no excuses at all, my Aburo (younger brother). No reason am. I remain your number one fan, and I love you, @davido.”

In response to the apology, Davido graciously accepted it with a love emoji, stating, “Nothing spoil baba mi,” through his social media account.