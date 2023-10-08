Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Arsenal v Manchester City: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 8,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023

Time: 4:30 pm

Stadium Emirates Stadium.

Referee Michael Oliver (England)

Goal Scorer:

Arsenal

Having limped off the field against Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur, Arteta’s decision to start Saka in Tuesday’s defeat was seen as a questionable move, and it was one that backfired heavily as the 22-year-old went down with a hamstring issue in the opening stages.

At the time of writing, there has been no official diagnosis on the severity of Saka’s affliction, but he has been included in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad, and Arteta has revealed that the winger is “in contention” to play; whether that is simply mind games from the Gunners boss remains to be seen.

As such, Fabio Vieira – scorer of the winning penalty against Man City in the Community Shield – could be given the chance to repeat his Wembley heroics, but Gabriel Martinelli is on the touch-and-go list with his own hamstring problem, while long-term knee victim Jurrien Timber is out for the foreseeable.

However, Gooners’ optimism levels were raised when Rodri incurred a three-match ban for grabbing Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White around the throat last month, and the Spaniard must serve the third and final game of a domestic suspension at the Emirates.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Vieira, Nketiah, Jesus

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne – so often the scourge of the Gunners – will also miss Sunday’s crunch clash owing to his severe hamstring injury, while John Stones is not in contention either, despite making the bench in Europe following his recovery from a hip injury.

Rico Lewis was a shining light at the Red Bull Arena in midweek, but the 18-year-old’s spot will no doubt come under threat from Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic, while Alvarez will return in the final third after an inspirational second-half display in midweek.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Lewis, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Brighton v Liverpool: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats
Next article
Atiku to File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu at Supreme Court
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atiku to File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu at Supreme Court

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples...

Brighton v Liverpool: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023 Time: 2:00 pm Stadium The...

He Doesn’t Deserve Our Reply- Miyetti Allah Reacts to Wike’s Threat Over Grazing of Cows in FCT

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has reacted to the...

Breast cancer: Lack of early detection root cause death in women–BRECAN

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Atiku to File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu at Supreme Court

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 8,2023. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples...

Brighton v Liverpool: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Sports 0
Oct 8,2023. Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023 Time: 2:00 pm Stadium The...

He Doesn’t Deserve Our Reply- Miyetti Allah Reacts to Wike’s Threat Over Grazing of Cows in FCT

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 8,2023. Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has reacted to the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights