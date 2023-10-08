Arsenal v Manchester City: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Oct 8,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023

Time: 4:30 pm

Stadium Emirates Stadium.

Referee Michael Oliver (England)

Goal Scorer:

Arsenal

Having limped off the field against Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur, Arteta’s decision to start Saka in Tuesday’s defeat was seen as a questionable move, and it was one that backfired heavily as the 22-year-old went down with a hamstring issue in the opening stages.

At the time of writing, there has been no official diagnosis on the severity of Saka’s affliction, but he has been included in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad, and Arteta has revealed that the winger is “in contention” to play; whether that is simply mind games from the Gunners boss remains to be seen.

As such, Fabio Vieira – scorer of the winning penalty against Man City in the Community Shield – could be given the chance to repeat his Wembley heroics, but Gabriel Martinelli is on the touch-and-go list with his own hamstring problem, while long-term knee victim Jurrien Timber is out for the foreseeable.

However, Gooners’ optimism levels were raised when Rodri incurred a three-match ban for grabbing Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White around the throat last month, and the Spaniard must serve the third and final game of a domestic suspension at the Emirates.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Vieira, Nketiah, Jesus

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne – so often the scourge of the Gunners – will also miss Sunday’s crunch clash owing to his severe hamstring injury, while John Stones is not in contention either, despite making the bench in Europe following his recovery from a hip injury.

Rico Lewis was a shining light at the Red Bull Arena in midweek, but the 18-year-old’s spot will no doubt come under threat from Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic, while Alvarez will return in the final third after an inspirational second-half display in midweek.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Lewis, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City.(www.naija247news.com)