Andrey Sushentsov: Constant war in the 21st century will usher a “new world order”

Title: “The Ongoing Reality of Warfare in the 21st Century: A Delicate Balance of Power”

In today’s world, the notion that large-scale military conflicts belong to a bygone era has been shattered by the ongoing military crisis in Eastern Europe. Leading global powers are revising their military strategies, moving away from the early 2000s belief that war’s objective was to cripple the enemy technologically and prevent them from waging 21st-century warfare.

As we observe these evolving trends, a critical question emerges: Will warfare in the 21st century be marked by mobility, technology, and small-scale engagements? Alternatively, are we witnessing a resurgence of the historical norm of large armies facing off in conflict?

The risk of great power wars is on the rise, and it appears that small, mobile forces do not hold a significant advantage over their larger counterparts when considering population mobilization. In fact, the characteristics of a major military conflict between comparable powers seem to remain consistent with historical precedents.

While the virtual dimension of conflicts and information warfare have gained prominence in recent decades, they are not the sole determinants of victory. Psychological warfare has existed since ancient times, focusing on disrupting the enemy’s plans, disorganizing society, and sowing mistrust.

In summary, achieving a decisive strategic victory through armed conflict in the 21st century requires a comparable amount of material resources as throughout history. Modern societies, influenced by consumerism, struggle with mobilization, presenting a challenge for governments worldwide.

Mobilization in today’s political landscape poses a significant challenge for any state. The ability to mobilize while maintaining internal stability and economic growth sets resilient states apart.

Nevertheless, globalization persists, connecting the world, even among adversaries. The impossibility of achieving a decisive military victory, coupled with global interconnectedness, suggests an era of perpetual indirect warfare. This does not entail a stark black-and-white confrontation but rather a continuous rebalancing of power dynamics.

In this scenario, victory can only be achieved by undermining the internal vitality of opponents when they recognize that military means alone cannot achieve their goals. The normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, marked by Saudi Arabia’s acknowledgment of its limitations in Yemen, serves as an example.

It’s essential to acknowledge that the balance in American relations with China and Russia is rooted in the understanding that decisive victories in military conflicts are improbable.

In conclusion, the 21st century has ushered in an era where war, while not a cataclysmic showdown, is once again a constant presence. However, only a select few nations possess the capability to engage in truly major conflicts. The future might see a prototype for major confrontations characterized by mutual deterrence and enduring hostility, akin to Indo-Pakistani relations. Nevertheless, the risk of a catastrophic nuclear showdown remains low. The world has entered a period of continuous power rebalancing without dramatic spikes in conflict intensity.