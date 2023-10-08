African Nations Call for Peace in Response to Hamas-Israel Conflict

Several African leaders have appealed to both sides involved in the Hamas-Israel hostilities to cease violence and return to negotiations, focusing on the two-state solution principle.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the head of the African Union, urged both parties to come back to the negotiation table without preconditions, emphasizing the importance of implementing the two-state concept. He stated that the denial of Palestinian rights, especially by an independent and sovereign state, is a major source of tension in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Egypt called for maximum self-restraint to prevent further bloodshed and safeguard lives. The Egyptian foreign ministry warned of the dire consequences of continued violence and called on all parties to resume peace efforts, while also urging Israel to halt provocative actions against Palestinians.

Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar called for de-escalation and a ceasefire, highlighting the suffering endured by civilians in the cycle of violence and retaliation. He emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

South Africa demanded an immediate end to the violence and emphasized that the conflict stemmed from the illegal occupation of Palestinian land, settlement expansion, and oppression of the Palestinian people. They suggested revisiting UN resolutions for a two-state solution and advocated for a contiguous Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel for its airstrikes on Gaza, describing them as a violation of international law. They criticized the offensive by Hamas as well.

Korir Sing’Oei from Kenya’s foreign ministry condemned Hamas’ attack and urged a peaceful resolution to the situation, recognizing Israel’s right to retaliate while emphasizing the importance of a non-violent approach.

On Saturday, Hamas launched a surprise attack from Gaza into southern Israel, prompting retaliatory airstrikes by Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeled it a “war” and called up reservists in response.