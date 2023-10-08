120 dead as “Deadly 6.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes West Afghanistan

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, resulting in a death toll estimated at around 120 people, according to disaster relief authorities. Additionally, over 1,000 individuals have been injured in the aftermath of the seismic event.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was located 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Herat, the largest city in the region. Subsequently, eight aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 4.3 to 6.3 were recorded.

Mosa Ashari, the head of Herat province’s disaster management, stated, ‘So far, more than 1,000 injured women, children, and elderly citizens have been documented, and about 120 people have lost their lives.’

Residents of Herat were startled by the quakes, causing them to flee buildings. Bashir Ahmad, a 45-year-old resident, described the scene, saying, ‘We were in our offices, and suddenly the building started shaking. Wall plasters started to fall down, and the walls got cracks; some walls and parts of the building collapsed.’

As the aftershocks continued for hours, residents remained cautious and avoided returning to their homes. Disaster management authority spokesman Mullah Jan Sayeq expressed concerns that the number of casualties might significantly rise, as some areas were entirely collapsed, and people were trapped under the rubble.

The United States Geological Survey issued a preliminary estimate, suggesting that hundreds of fatalities were possible, emphasizing the need for a substantial response. They also highlighted that events of this magnitude typically require regional or national-level intervention.

Afghanistan is no stranger to earthquakes, often experiencing seismic activity, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates converge. Last year, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Paktika resulted in over 1,000 deaths and left tens of thousands homeless. In March of this year, a magnitude 6.5 quake claimed 13 lives in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

This latest earthquake adds to the challenges faced by Afghanistan, which is already grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis following the withdrawal of foreign aid and the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.”