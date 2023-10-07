Menu
“Slum King”, my most challenging project”—Tobi Bakre

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

October 7, 2023.

Tobi Bakre, the lead of Africa Magic’s new crime series, ‘Slum King’, on Saturday said the movie production was his most challenging project so far as an actor.

Bakre, a two-time Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) ‘Best Actor’ winner, disclosed this while speaking during the preview of “Slum King”, in Lagos.

He said that the production was hectic as he had to read through the Bible as his script and shoot for two months at a stretch, unlike every other movie he had featured.

“This is my most challenging project so far, the first time I was given a Bible to read as my script but I’m proud and confident to be part of this. Africa Magic, you created greatness, thank you.

“Delivering my role was very hectic in Slum King, this was a longer project, we shot for two months, every day doing a lot of work which was emotionally and mentally sapping but as a professional, I ensured I delivered my role appropriately.

“I acted as Edafe, a young guy who had to go through unfortunate circumstances, losing his parents and entire family at a very young age and life just changed in a twinkle of an eye,” he said.

Bakre described himself as a self-driven fellow who is optimistic about being one of the greatest actors in Nollywood.

Speaking on his work relationship with his colleague on the job, Olarotimi Fakunle, who acted as Bale, Bakre described Fakunle as a great and amazing actor.

“Olarotimi is a great actor, one of the best actors I have worked with to date. He is amazing and he is an open book, he is ready to teach and I feel even beyond acting, he should be a producer, director and lecturer when it comes to this space of acting.

“We had a brotherly interpersonal relationship, I learnt a lot from him and he is also humbly open to learn too,” he said.

Commenting on the morals the series relayed, Bakre said, “I’ve learnt a lot of life lessons stepping into the shoes of Maje, as we are all victims of our circumstances and what becomes important are the decisions we make when trying to get out of them.

“The people you see on the streets are also human beings, collectively, we can work together to build a better community for ourselves.

"And generally, we should all spread love and empathise with one another."

SAN, Ozekhome’s Kidnappers Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail
”People tagged me ugly– Funke Akindele recounts
