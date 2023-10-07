Menu
”People tagged me ugly– Funke Akindele recounts

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

October 7, 2023.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has recounted how she was denied playing major roles during her days as a struggling thespian because people tagged her as “not fine.”

Speaking in the latest episode of the TokeMoments podcast, hosted by Toke Makinwa, Akindele said she lost major roles even in Yoruba indigenous movies because of her physique.

She recalled that actress Iyabo Ojo helped her several times during her altercations with filmmakers who turned her down because of her looks.

The ‘Jenifa Diary’ actress said producers were giving her just minor roles which made her cry.

“I remember people telling me, ‘You are not fine. You don’t have ass. You don’t have boobs. You will not be in this film,” she recalled.

“And, I remember crying. A lot of times I would cry, break down, get into the bathroom and cry.”(www.naija247news.com).

