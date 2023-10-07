Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

NSCDC arrests 45 suspected criminals in Kano

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 7, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested 45 suspected criminals in Kano State.

The Corps Public Relations Officer in the state, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Kano.

He said 41 of the suspects were arrested on Oct. 5, at about 2a.m by the corps armed squad on night patrol in Kano metropolis.

He explained that the remaining four suspects were arrested in a club house.

“Four suspected vandals were also arrested at Riga fada and Dan Maliki in Kumbotso Local Government area by personnel of Anti Vandalism Unit and local vigilante groups.

He alleged that the suspects were notorious armored cable vandals, who were in the habit of stealing electric transformer attachments and terrorising Riga fada neighbourhood.

“The suspects vandalised N1.5 million worth of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) equipments,” Idris-Abdullahi said.

According to him, the suspects are undergoing profiling for possible legal action.

He reiterated the NSCDC’s commitment in protecting and safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure in the state.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
FCTA mobilises revenue-generating agencies, targets N250bn monthly IGR
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FCTA mobilises revenue-generating agencies, targets N250bn monthly IGR

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)...

Security operatives rescue kidnapped Catholic priest, 3 others; recover guns, vehicles in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Anambra State Police Command, rescued...

Fed Govt Grants Wholesale Gas Supply License to Ohuru Trading Limited

Joseph Adam -
Abuja, October 6, 2023 - In a significant development,...

”People tagged me ugly– Funke Akindele recounts

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCTA mobilises revenue-generating agencies, targets N250bn monthly IGR

Nigeria 0
October 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)...

Security operatives rescue kidnapped Catholic priest, 3 others; recover guns, vehicles in Anambra

Security News 0
October 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Anambra State Police Command, rescued...

Fed Govt Grants Wholesale Gas Supply License to Ohuru Trading Limited

News Analysis 0
Abuja, October 6, 2023 - In a significant development,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights