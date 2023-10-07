Menu
Oil & Gas

No Plans To Hike Petrol Price Says NNPCL

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 7,2023.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL has maintained that the company is not planning to increase its pump prices for Premium Motor Spirit, commonly referred to as petrol.

The company’s management disclosed this in a statement shared Friday on X.

It said, ” we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated.”

According to NNPC Limited, its retail stations sell the best quality products at the most affordable prices.

The statement reads, “Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated. Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC Retail Stations nationwide.”

Recall since the removal of the subsidy on petrol, the NNPC has increased its prices at least twice.(www.naija247news.com)

