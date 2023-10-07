Menu
Politics & Govt News

I never entertained any fear over lawsuits against me – Otti on Tribunal victory

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 7,2023.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has dedicated his victory at the governorship election tribunal, to the people of the state, assuring them that the victory, would spur him to serve the people with greater zeal and passion, in appreciation.

This is even as he declared that he never entertained any level of fear over the law suits against his March 18, 2023 electoral victory.

Otti stated this in a message he issued, after the election petition tribunal sitting in Umuahia, dismissed the petitions brought against him by candidates of the PDP and APC, Okey Ahaiwe and Ikechi Emenike.

Otti’s statement which was signed by Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, his Special Adviser on media and publicity, read in part; ” Even though we never entertained any atom of fear over the suit filed against us, going by the landslide victory we recorded at the polls, coupled with the sound submissions made by our team of erudite lawyers to defend our victory, I was, however, moved by the unprecedented show of love, support and solidarity from our people which is a manifestation of their appreciation of the modest achievements we have recorded so far, hence my resolve to serve them with greater zeal and passion”.

Otti also thanked the Judges for their sound judgement which, according to him, reflected what happened at the polls and what the majority of the people truly expected, maintaining that nothing enriches the legal jurisprudence and strengthens democracy more than dispensing justice to those who deserve it.

He called on his opponents to accept the judgement with humility and equanimity and join hands with him to work for the development of the state.

The Abia State Governor further promised to work for the overall well-being of all Abia citizens, irrespective of political party differences.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

