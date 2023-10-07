Fed Govt Grants Wholesale Gas Supply License to Ohuru Trading Limited

Abuja, October 6, 2023 – In a significant development, the Federal Government of Nigeria has officially granted a Wholesale Gas Supply License to Ohuru Trading Limited. The license was presented by Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), during a ceremony held in Abuja.

This milestone achievement aligns with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), specifically Section 142, which empowers the NMDPRA to issue Wholesale Gas Supply Licenses to qualified applicants upon approval of their applications and payment of the required fees.

Mr. Ahmed emphasized the importance of these commercial licenses in the oil and gas sector, highlighting their significance in promoting commercial activities. Ohuru Trading Limited has now obtained a third-party gas supply license, allowing them to purchase natural gas directly from leases or third-party sources. They can subsequently distribute wholesale gas to customers and natural gas distributors across Nigeria.

The NMDPRA chief expressed hope that this development would encourage other applicants to seek various commercial licenses introduced by the PIA, ultimately contributing to increased Foreign Direct Investments and capital inflow into the country’s economy and improving the livelihoods of Nigerians.

Mariah Lucciano-Gabriel, Chief Commercial Officer of Ohuru Trading Limited, elaborated on the implications of this license. It empowers the company to supply gas on a wholesale basis, aggregating gas from different sources and supplying it primarily to the domestic market. Their focus lies in serving the power sector and the fertilizer industry, efficiently channeling stranded gas from various fields to where it is needed most.

Regarding capacity, Lucciano-Gabriel revealed that their license permits them to trade up to 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. While they intend to collaborate with the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria, they also have the flexibility to engage with individual Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) and third parties. As for infrastructure, they currently rely on the Nigeria Gas Company’s pipeline network but may consider establishing their pipelines in the future as their supply operations stabilize.