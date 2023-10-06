Menu
Politics & Govt News

You Have 7 Days to Release Your Academic Records, Else.. – Group Tells Atiku, Peter Obi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 6,2023.

A political group, Team Beta Naija, has given both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi a seven-day deadline to release their academic records or face legal action to compel the disclosure.

The group emphasized that Atiku should concentrate on presenting evidence of his election victory instead of chasing shadows over the transcript and academic records of President Bola Tinubu.

It also criticized Atiku for diverting attention and resources toward an issue that holds no uncertainty.

The director-general of the group, Etinosa Igiebor, in a statement issued in Akure, said it was laughable that individuals with questionable track records both in public service and private practice were on the chase of President Tinubu, whose academic, administrative prowess, and leadership capacity have been proven both locally and internationally.

He said: “We are hereby issuing another public call with a Seven (7) day ultimatum for compliance. Failure to do so will see us asking our lawyers, who are waiting in the wings, to institute a case against them in a court of competent jurisdiction to demand the release of the academic records of both the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

“The case before the Supreme Court is a logical one and not an emotional affair. If they want to win, they must prove beyond every reasonable doubt. Anything aside from logic will amount to a waste of time.

“We urge Nigerians to continue their support for the President’s administration. We are mindful of the current challenges, and we are quite hopeful that the tide will change, and the country will blossom again.”(www.naija247news.com)

"I don't like people on Twitter—Burna Boy
Forged Certificate: "Channel Your Energy Towards Resolving PDP Crisis" –Pastor Giwa Tells Atiku
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

