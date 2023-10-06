Worship4Change Foundation holds GreenWorship concert October 2023

….Calls for support for less privileged kids

On Monday, 2nd October 2023 at exactly 4pm, Worship for Change Foundation (a leading Not for Profit organization committed to raising awareness and funding for orphans, indigent children and children with special needs) is convening GreenWorship 6.0.

This benefit concert will feature 14 music artistes namely: Nathaniel Bassey, Bob Fitts, Moses Bliss, Wale Adenuga, Tope Alabi, Greatman Takit, Cobhams Asuquo, Waje, E Daniels, Gbenga Adenuga, David Nkennor, King James, AnEndlessOcean and Grace Levites.

Speaking on the event, Founder, Worship for Change, Wale Adenuga said; “We expect that the great music will touch the hearts of people and cause them to be compassionate to the people who need love and support the most.”

Additionally, Adenuga said that The Worship for Change foundation was making October a month of giving and they hope that this campaign will enable then to raise more robust support for the charities.

Adenuga disclosed that the proceeds of last year which was N15million, went to five charity organizations that received N3 million each. These beneficiaries are as follows: PureSouls Learning Foundation, RECDOT Foundation – Ozubulu, Leprosy Mission Nigeria, AIM Special Children Centre, Kaduna; and Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation.

Responding to the kind gesture, Ms. Tobiloba Ajayi, Lagos founder: Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation , commended Green worship and explained that the funds received were used to run programs and to settle fees for 18 children. “10 mothers and 10 children benefited and 70 families were impacted.”

Mrs. Dotun Akande, Founder of PureSouls Learning Foundation, commended Worship for Change and also spoke on how the funds received were used to put up a state of the art kitchen for the children under their care who live with autism to learn basic culinary skills. Other foundations testified to the impact the donations given to them made and were grateful to the foundation for the good work.

The GreenWorship 6.0 holding on Monday 2nd October 2023 at The Fountain of Life Church Ilupeju, Lagos will be raising funds for four (4) beneficiaries namely: Joy in Africa Foundation, Asaba; To Omo Re School, Ilorin; Sedoo Initiative for Children with Special Needs, Abuja and Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation. Over the last few years, Worship4Change initiative has raised and disbursed over N90 million to 34 charities, directly impacting thousands of underprivileged children across Nigeria.