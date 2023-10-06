Menu
“World Bank Predicts 2.9% Growth for Nigeria in 2023 Despite Challenges”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The World Bank has released its latest Africa’s Pulse report, projecting a 2.9% growth rate for Nigeria’s economy in 2023. However, this optimistic outlook is tempered by several factors, including lower international prices and currency pressures affecting both oil and non-oil activities within the nation.

The report also paints a somber picture of the broader economic landscape in Sub-Saharan Africa. It emphasizes the need for urgent action to address instability, spur growth, and generate employment opportunities across the continent to avoid a potential “Lost Decade” of economic stagnation.

Key highlights from the report include:

1. **Challenging Economic Environment:** The World Bank notes that Sub-Saharan Africa is grappling with a challenging economic environment characterized by weak growth in some of the region’s largest economies, lingering global economic uncertainty, and rising instability.

2. **Nigeria and Angola’s Projections:** Nigeria is projected to grow at 2.9%, while Angola is expected to achieve a growth rate of 1.3%. These projections are influenced by the impact of lower international prices and currency pressures on both oil and non-oil sectors.

3. **Impact of Conflict and Violence:** Increased conflict and violence within the region are identified as factors weighing on economic activity. This heightened fragility may be further exacerbated by climatic shocks, posing additional challenges to the economic outlook.

4. **Decelerating Growth:** Sub-Saharan Africa’s overall economic growth is anticipated to decelerate to 2.5% in 2023, down from 3.6% in 2022. South Africa’s GDP growth is expected to be particularly sluggish at just 0.5% due to persistent energy and transportation bottlenecks.

5. **Sudan’s Economic Contraction:** Sudan’s economic activity is projected to contract by a significant 12%, primarily due to internal conflicts disrupting production, undermining human capital, and weakening state capacity.

6. **Per Capita Challenges:** The report highlights that per capita growth in Sub-Saharan Africa has not seen improvement since 2015. The region is expected to contract at an annual average rate of 0.1% per capita from 2015 to 2025, potentially signaling a lost decade of growth following the commodity price plunge of 2014-15.

Andrew Dabalen, the World Bank Chief Economist for Africa, emphasizes the urgency of addressing these economic challenges. He points out that the region’s most vulnerable populations continue to bear the brunt of slow growth, resulting in limited poverty reduction and inadequate job creation. With millions of young Africans entering the labor market each year, policymakers are urged to prioritize economic transformation and job creation to foster sustainable growth.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

