Vigilante and ward head’s son arrested for raping minors in Adamawa

October 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a vigilante, Peter Joseph and a son of a Ward Head, Yakubu Ahmadu, for allegedly raping two minors.

Peter, a 35-year-old vigilante at Sangere Futy in Girei Local Government Area and Yakubu, 25, of Koleni in Mayo Belea LGA had confessed to the alleged crime.

The local security personnel and father of 5 who hails from Wula in Madagali LGA confessed raping the little girl who hawks maize on two occasions.

On his part, Yakubu who was arrested on the 2nd October, 2023, voluntarily confessed to defiling a 13-year-old girl in the community.

Yakubu, a father of two, described the crime as an act of God, saying that it was God who had destined it and it must come to pass.

The spokesman of the police in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje, who interrogated the suspects, attributed the arrest to the effort of the Command towards curtailing crime in the society.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, had ordered the prosecution of the suspects upon completion of the investigation.

