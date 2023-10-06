Two Arrested, CCTV Cameras, Other Items Recovered In Suspected IPOB Camps’ Raids

Troops of Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA II on Thursday arrested two suspects while conducting a clearance operation in some parts of Imo State to apprehend “terrorists” of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its paramilitary arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN)

The JTF, in a statement Friday by Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu, said the operation was conducted along Ihioma-Ihittenansa in the Orsu Local Government Area and Okigwe-Umulolo in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The clearance operations were aimed at identifying and destroying possible camps of the fleeing IPOB/ESN terrorists killing and maiming as well as extorting innocent citizens of the South-East region in the name of agitation,” it said.

In addition to the weapons recovered were five CCTV cameras, two laptops and a charger, eight mobile phones, three boots, camouflage shorts, two motorcycles, and a beret, the statement disclosed.

See photos from the raid below:

See the full statement below:

TROOPS OF OPERATION UDO KA II CONDUCT CLEARANCE OPERATION … recovers locally made rocket propeller launcher Ogbunigwe Troops of Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA II as a follow up to its desire to apprehend the IPOB/ESN terrorists that are on the run from its last clearance operation has on Thursday, 5 October 2023 conducted another clearance operation along Ihioma-Ihittenansa in Orsu Local Government Area and Okigwe-Umulolo in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, respectively. The clearance operations were aimed at identifying and destroying possible camps of the fleeing IPOB/ESN terrorists killing and maiming as well as extorting innocent citizens of the South-East region in the name of agitation. ADVERTISEMENT During the simultaneous clearance operations, at Umulolo, one of the troops’ vehicles was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), however, no causality was recorded. Troops also came in contact with the terrorists who fled into the nearby bushes with gunshot wounds due to superior fire power. Two suspects were arrested and items recovered at Umulolo include; two locally made guns, ammunition, one PKT machine gun barrel, one big locally made Rocket Propelled Launcher (Ogbunigwe) and IED making materials. Others include, three CCTV cameras, two Laptops and a charger, eight mobile phones, three boots, camouflage short, two motorcycles and a beret. Furthermore, three shrines used by the terrorists for fortification were destroyed. On the clearance operations/fighting patrols along Road IHIOMA – IHITTENANSA in ORSU LGA. Despite the troops’ encountering of IEDs, troops made contact and engaged some IPOB/ESN terrs around EKETUTU Market who fled into the adjourning forests of Lilu and Mother Valleys with gun shot wounds on motorcycles. Troops also recovered 2 X CCTV cameras carefully concealed at the highest point in the area and some IED making materials. Troops successfully cleared the terrorists from the EKETUTU market. Operation UDO KA II will continue combating ritual killings, cannibalism, kidnapping for ransom and extortion of hardworking and law abiding citizens. These terrorists, mostly the condemned criminals that escaped from Owerri jail breaks are low lives that are being used by a criminal abroad to unleash mayhem on all of us. All Ndigbos should join hands to ensure these terrorists do not determine how we live our lives. Law abiding and good citizens of the South-East region are enjoined to provide timely, credible and reliable Information to end the insecurity in the region (Alaigbo). JONAH UNUAKHALU Lieutenant Colonel for Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II 6 October 2023