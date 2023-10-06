Menu
Tinubu Certificate Saga: Peter Obi Rejects Atiku’s Invitation to Join Forces

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

October 6,2023.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has turned down the request by his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar to join him in the ongoing battle against President Bola Tinubu.

This is coming on the heels of the controversy surrounding President Tinubu’s certificate which Atiku obtained from the Chicago State University, CSU.

Atiku, who alleged that Tinubu forged the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, made it clear on Thursday that he intended to employ the academic records provided by CSU as part of his litigation against the president in the Supreme Court.

Responding to the call, Obi in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh said he is currently busy seeking to reclaim his stolen mandate at the Supreme Court.

The statement reads, “The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is presently in the Supreme Court seeking to reclaim his stolen mandate and he is focused on that.

“He has been in the vanguard of ensuring a just nation where justice must be the watchword, and he will not stop until Nigeria achieves a leadership it truly deserves.

“Obi has pontificated severally on the need for leaders to be good role models and to live a life worthy of emulation. This he has done by publicly putting his credentials in the open for verification. Nigeria will get better when men of integrity and honour drive the affairs of the nation.

“We therefore welcome every other interest willing to join us in our pursuit of a nation where justice shall reign.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

