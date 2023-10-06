Menu
News Analysis

Senate Initiates Inquiry into the Detention of Nigerians in Ethiopia

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Nigerian Senate has taken steps to investigate the incarceration of more than 250 Nigerians in Ethiopia. The decision to probe this issue came after Senator Simon Mwadkwon, the Minority Leader, raised the matter during a plenary session on Wednesday.

In response to the concern raised by Senator Mwadkwon, the Senate has directed its Committees on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs to collaborate with the Federal Government in establishing a committee. This committee will be tasked with visiting the Republic of Ethiopia to conduct a thorough investigation into the situation concerning Nigerians currently detained in the country.

During the debate on this matter, Senator Abdul Ningi emphasized the necessity of the Senate’s investigation to gain a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding the detention of Nigerian citizens in Ethiopia.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

