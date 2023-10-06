Menu
SEC Nigeria

“SEC Extends State Govt Securities Exemption Order, Boosting Capital Market Prospects”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a notification regarding the extension of the Investments and Securities (Exemption of State Governments etc.) Order 2019 by an additional three years, pushing the new expiration date to December 27, 2025. This development, approved by the Federal Ministry of Finance, has significant implications for Capital Market Operators (CMOs) and the broader public.

This Order, originally introduced on December 27, 2019, and subsequently amended and re-published in the Gazette on May 31, 2021, extends a critical lifeline to State Governments across Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Specifically, it exempts them from the regulatory provisions stipulated in Section 223 of the Investment and Securities Act, No. 29 of 2007. This exemption empowers these governmental entities to leverage the Capital Market as a vital source of funding for infrastructure development projects.

The decision to extend the Exemption Order underscores the desire to enable State Governments and the FCT to maximize their access to capital market funding opportunities. It is essential for all relevant stakeholders to be aware that approval under this Exemption Order hinges on the fulfillment of the specified conditions outlined within the Order.

For those seeking comprehensive details, the amended and re-published Exemption Order, effective April 3, 2023, is accessible for download in the official Gazette. This extension marks a strategic move in bolstering infrastructure development initiatives through the capital market and demands careful consideration within the financial landscape.

Godwin Okafor
