Real Warri Pikin Celebrate Weight Loss Transformation

October 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, well-known as RealWarriPikin has kept gushing about her new physique transformation.

The on-air personality celebrated her six-month weight loss journey on her verified Instagram account.

Real Warri Pikin, who is known for having a larger figure, discussed the personal experiences that led her to decide to have weight loss surgery. The actress claims that her weight is a threat to her health.

Celebrating six months of achievements, she wrote, “Six months of no breathlessness Six months of no knee pains Six months of no sleep apnea. Six months without all the troubles that came with being overweight. And most of all six months of being happier and healthier”.

“I will love to share my post surgery experience as it has not not been an easy journey adjusting to this new change and way of living; It has been God all the way. I will be sharing my struggles and challenges I faced adjusting to this new lifestyle.”(www.naija247news.com).