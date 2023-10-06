Private Sector Credit Extension Sees Strong 36% YoY Growth, Reaching NGN54.2trn in July 2023

As of the end of July 2023, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reveals a robust 36% year-on-year increase in private sector credit extension (PSCE), reaching a total of NGN54.2 trillion. This growth rate for the month slightly surpassed the 35% year-on-year growth observed in June 2023. Year-to-date, PSCE has expanded by an impressive 23%. It’s important to note that PSCE encompasses lending from various sources, including the CBN, state-owned development banks like the Bank of Industry, and smaller credit extensions from other financial institutions such as microfinance and non-interest banks.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Comparing Nigeria’s PSCE to GDP ratio for 2022, it stands at approximately 24%, contrasting with the 38.3% ratio seen among a broader group of sub-Saharan African peers based on World Bank data.

The data also highlights a 61% year-on-year growth in credit extension to the government, although this growth rate was lower than the 72% year-on-year increase recorded in the previous month. Over the past seven months leading up to July 2023, credit extension to the government has averaged around 75% year-on-year, surpassing the combined average growth rate of approximately 67% year-on-year for all other monetary aggregates tracked.

The surge in credit extension to the government is largely attributed to revenue shortfalls relative to expenditure, resulting in fiscal deficits. Consequently, the government has turned to increased domestic and external borrowings to bridge these funding gaps.

Furthermore, the tight monetary policy stance adopted by major central banks worldwide, resulting in stricter global credit conditions, has prompted the government to prioritize domestic borrowing to address its funding needs.

Broad money supply M3 and money supply M2 have also displayed strong year-on-year growth rates in alignment with the growth observed in PSCE.

Despite the Central Bank’s persistent efforts to tighten monetary rates in order to control inflationary pressures, there seems to be no sign of a slowdown in the expansion of money supply.

Notably, the scheduled monetary policy committee meeting, originally set for the previous week, has been postponed by the CBN. While no specific reason was provided by the apex bank, it is speculated that this deferral is connected to recent changes in leadership within the institution.