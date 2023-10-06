Menu
Police Inspector, Security Guards Shot In A Hotel Robbery on Sagamu

October 6, 2023.

Suspected armed robbers on Friday engaged men of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, in a gun duel while robbing a hotel in the Sagamu area of Ogun State.

One Police Inspector and two security guards were shot by the armed robbers, according to a statement by the Ogun State Police Command.

According to reports, the injured policeman and the guards were rushed to the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in Sagamu, where they are reportedly responding to treatment.

The police spokesperson in Ogun State, Omolola Odutola, said in the statement that the Sagamu Area Command had received a distress call at about 1:00 am “that armed hoodlums were operating at Remo Majestic Hotel in Sagamu”.

Based on the report, Odutola said a combined team of policemen were mobilised to the scene.

“Immediately the hoodlums sighted the policemen, they opened sporadic firing while the policemen engaged the hoodlums,” she explained.

According to her, “two of the hoodlums were fatally wounded while others escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds”.

Odutola disclosed further that “two locally made single-barrelled guns, four unexpended cartridges, 13 expended cartridges, one big scissors, 10 Android phones, one Java phone, a white Toyota Venza Car with registration number BWR 123DD Abuja were among items recovered at the scene of crime”.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu Abiodun, ordered an immediate manhunt for the two fleeing suspects, the statement added.(www.naija247news.com).

