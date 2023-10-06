Menu
Plateau Kidnapped pharmacist regains freedom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kim Jerry Bot. Plateau State pharmacist who was kidnapped on Thursday night, October 5, 2023, has regained freedom.

The Secretary of the Plateau State chapter of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Kim Bot, kidnapped on Wednesday, regained freedom on Thursday night from the bandits.

It was reported that Bot was abducted on Wednesday night along Lamingo Road Junction in the Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to be driving in his gold colour Honda Hennessy after closing from work when he was kidnapped.

A family source confirmed that the pharmacist was released unconditionally, though the bandits initially demanded an undisclosed amount of money before he could regain his freedom.

According to the source, he had been taken to the hospital, where he is presently receiving treatment.

“Pharmacist Kim Bot has been released to the glory of God. He is presently being attended to in a hospital in Jos,” he said.

He thanked God for sparing his life and the security agents for working to secure the release of the pharmacist.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

