Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

“Oil Prices on Brink of Weekly Plunge, Fueled by Economic Concerns”

By: News Wire

Date:

Oil prices are heading for their most significant weekly drop since March, despite an initial uptick in early trading on Friday. Concerns are growing that sustained higher interest rates could trigger a global economic slowdown and reduce fuel consumption.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Both Brent and WTI benchmarks had reached 2023 highs the previous week but have since fallen by approximately 11.8% and 8.8%, respectively, this week.

As of 0147 GMT on Friday, Brent futures saw a 0.4% increase, reaching $84.43, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 0.5% to $82.73. This slight recovery followed a 2% decline on Thursday.

Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA, remarked, “Oil prices are stabilizing after a tough week marked by a relentless bond market selloff that sparked concerns about global economic growth.”

The concerns of bond investors over government spending and the expanding budget deficit in the United States, the world’s leading oil consumer, have contributed to a sharp sell-off, pushing Treasury prices to their lowest point in 17 years.

Moya added, “Despite this being the worst week for crude since March, buyers are starting to show interest, recognizing that the oil market is likely to remain tight in the short term.”

A recent meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial panel, comprising OPEC and non-OPEC allies led by Russia, resulted in no changes to the group’s oil production policy.

U.S. government data revealed a notable drop in U.S. gasoline demand this week, accompanied by signs of a slowdown in the U.S. services sector. Additionally, a survey indicated that the eurozone economy likely contracted in the last quarter, while a strong U.S. dollar limited the purchasing power of nations worldwide.

Market participants are eagerly awaiting the U.S. monthly jobs report, set to be released on Friday, for insights into the strength of the economy. Teng, an industry expert, noted, “The non-farm payroll data tonight, the US CPI, and China’s economic data next week will be key to steering oil’s movements. A resilient economic front can be a short-term positive sign for the demand outlook.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Court Freezes Accounts and Assets of Oil Company and Businessman Over Alleged N20.7bn Debt
Next article
UBA Grooms Future Professionals Across Africa in Graduate Management Programme
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Worship4Change Foundation holds GreenWorship concert October 2023

News Wire -
….Calls for support for less privileged kids On Monday,...

NEC 2023: UBA Foundation Empowers Young Minds in Nigeria with Sponsorship Opportunities for Higher Education

Joseph Adam -
UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of United...

UBA Grooms Future Professionals Across Africa in Graduate Management Programme

Joseph Adam -
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc,...

Court Freezes Accounts and Assets of Oil Company and Businessman Over Alleged N20.7bn Debt

News Wire -
The Federal High Court in Lagos has issued an...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Worship4Change Foundation holds GreenWorship concert October 2023

Church News 0
….Calls for support for less privileged kids On Monday,...

NEC 2023: UBA Foundation Empowers Young Minds in Nigeria with Sponsorship Opportunities for Higher Education

Colleges 0
UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of United...

UBA Grooms Future Professionals Across Africa in Graduate Management Programme

Banks & Finance 0
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights