“Oil Prices on Brink of Weekly Plunge, Fueled by Economic Concerns”

Oil prices are heading for their most significant weekly drop since March, despite an initial uptick in early trading on Friday. Concerns are growing that sustained higher interest rates could trigger a global economic slowdown and reduce fuel consumption.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Both Brent and WTI benchmarks had reached 2023 highs the previous week but have since fallen by approximately 11.8% and 8.8%, respectively, this week.

As of 0147 GMT on Friday, Brent futures saw a 0.4% increase, reaching $84.43, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 0.5% to $82.73. This slight recovery followed a 2% decline on Thursday.

Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA, remarked, “Oil prices are stabilizing after a tough week marked by a relentless bond market selloff that sparked concerns about global economic growth.”

The concerns of bond investors over government spending and the expanding budget deficit in the United States, the world’s leading oil consumer, have contributed to a sharp sell-off, pushing Treasury prices to their lowest point in 17 years.

Moya added, “Despite this being the worst week for crude since March, buyers are starting to show interest, recognizing that the oil market is likely to remain tight in the short term.”

A recent meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial panel, comprising OPEC and non-OPEC allies led by Russia, resulted in no changes to the group’s oil production policy.

U.S. government data revealed a notable drop in U.S. gasoline demand this week, accompanied by signs of a slowdown in the U.S. services sector. Additionally, a survey indicated that the eurozone economy likely contracted in the last quarter, while a strong U.S. dollar limited the purchasing power of nations worldwide.

Market participants are eagerly awaiting the U.S. monthly jobs report, set to be released on Friday, for insights into the strength of the economy. Teng, an industry expert, noted, “The non-farm payroll data tonight, the US CPI, and China’s economic data next week will be key to steering oil’s movements. A resilient economic front can be a short-term positive sign for the demand outlook.”