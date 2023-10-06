Menu
NSCDC arrests 65-year-old man for allegedly chaining, starving wife

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 6, 2023.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Yobe has confirmed the arrest of a 65-year-old man, Mohammed Baburam, who allegedly chained and starved his wife for one year in Potiskum.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSC Bala Garba, made this known in an interview with NAN in Damaturu on Friday.

The images of the chained 40-year-old woman, who is a mother of four, went viral in the state, prompting residents and civil society groups to demand the immediate arrest of Baburam.

Garba said Baburam was arrested on Wednesday following a tip-off from Dabo-Aliyu Stadium area, where the suspect and his victim reside.

“ Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect only feeds his wife once every day.

”The suspect also said that he chained his wife becuase she has some mental health issues,” he said.

The spokesman said the command had drafted forensic experts and a doctor to ascertain the health status of the victim.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.NAN

