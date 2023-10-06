Menu
NNPCL Denies Alleged Plan To Increase Petrol Pump Prices

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has refuted claims that it plans to increase its pump prices for Premium Motor Spirit, commonly referred to as petrol.

The company’s management, in a statement shared Friday on X, said this was contrary to speculation.

“Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated,” the statement read.

IMPORTANT NOTICE
Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated. Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC Retail Stations nationwide.…

— NNPC Limited (@nnpclimited) October 6, 2023

— NNPC Limited (@nnpclimited) October 6, 2023

According to NNPC Limited, its retail stations sell the best quality products at the most affordable prices.

Since President Bola Tinubu assumed office on May 29, declaring that “fuel subsidy is gone“, the NNPC has increased its prices at least twice, now costing three times the cost at the time: below N200 per litre.

