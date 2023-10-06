Nigerian Banks Maintain Solvency Amid Currency Devaluation

Nigerian banks have effectively managed their balance-sheet structures to ensure compliance with minimum capital requirements, even in the face of a substantial 40% devaluation of the Nigerian naira since June 2023, according to a report by Fitch Ratings. While there are potential risks stemming from ongoing currency devaluation and pressures on loan quality, the majority of banks are not expected to see their ratings impacted. However, for the three banks most susceptible to breaching minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirements, the Rating Watch Negatives (RWNs) remain in effect, given the lingering risks.

The significant devaluation of the official exchange rate has resulted in substantial foreign exchange (FX) revaluation gains during the first half of 2023. This is attributed to banks’ sizable net open positions in foreign currency (FC). Importantly, the risk-weighted asset inflation for FC was limited due to relatively small FC loan portfolios and low risk weights on non-loan FC assets. These factors have helped banks remain compliant with CAR requirements. Although 1H23 witnessed a notable increase in loan impairment charges due to a weakened macroeconomic environment and provisions for FC loans, these challenges were comfortably offset by the gains from FX revaluation.

Banks with foreign subsidiaries, notably United Bank for Africa (UBA), experienced substantial FC translation gains through other comprehensive income. Similarly, banks with FC-denominated capital-qualifying debt instruments, such as Access Bank, benefited as these instruments inflated in naira terms. Several banks have undergone interim financial audits to incorporate their interim profits into regulatory capital. Additionally, banks like FBN Holdings, Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank, and Jaiz Bank plan to raise core capital to enhance buffers above CAR requirements.

Since August, there has been a renewed divergence between the parallel market and official exchange rates, primarily due to a limited supply of FC. This has partially reversed the narrowing observed during June’s devaluation, emphasizing the challenges in sustaining exchange-rate liberalization and raising concerns about the possibility of further devaluation.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has recently provided some regulatory leniency for breaches related to single-obligor and net open position limits. However, it has not indicated any forbearance regarding minimum capital requirements, suggesting confidence that banks will largely maintain compliance. To strengthen resilience against future currency devaluation and loan quality risks, the central bank has instructed banks to retain their significant FX gains rather than distributing them as dividends.

The banks currently under Rating Watch Negatives (RWN) are Coronation Merchant Bank (CMB), Ecobank Nigeria (ENG), and First City Monument Bank (FCMB), all rated ‘B-.’ ENG and FCMB have narrowly remained CAR compliant since the devaluation. Fitch estimates that CMB has breached its CAR requirement, but the expected conclusion of the bank’s rights issue this month is anticipated to restore compliance. The Stable Outlook for all other Nigerian banks reflects the assessment that existing ratings capture the risks associated with potential further currency devaluation.