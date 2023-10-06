Menu
Naira weakens further against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira in the different segments of the foreign exchange (forex) market on Thursday depreciated against the United States Dollar.

The Nigerian currency weakened in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) and the black market windows.

In the official market, it shrank against the greenback yesterday by 2.5 per cent or N18.99 to sell at N775.20/$1 compared with the preceding day’s N756.21/$1, according to data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

This happened as the value of FX transactions increased by $1.46 million or 1.5 per cent to $94.24 million from the $95.70 million achieved on Wednesday.

In the same vein, the local currency lost N4 against the US Dollar on Thursday to trade at N1,005/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s rate of N1,001/$1 at the black market (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

