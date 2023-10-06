Mohbad: ‘Credible’ Evidence Links Naira Marley, Sam Larry With Cyberbullying, Assault – Police

The Lagos police authorities say there are pieces of evidence linking Naira Marley and Sam Larry with cyberbullying, physical abuse, a threat to life, and assault against Afrobeats star Mohbad.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mohbad, also known as Ilerioluwa Aloba, died last month in questionable circumstances. While videos of the Afrobeats singer’s alleging bullying and assault resurfaced after his demise, many accused Naira Marley (Abdulazeez Fashola) and Sam Larry (Samson Balogun) of being complicit, a claim the duo have denied.

But in a briefing on Friday, the Lagos State Police Commissioner Idowu Owohunwa said there is evidence linking Naira Marley and Sam Larry of assault against Mohbad.

“While Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley) and Samson Balogun (Sam Larry) denied allegations of criminal liability in the death of Mohbad and pleaded an alibi to justify their non-being complicit in the incident that occurred between 10-12 September 2023, there are ample electronic and credible witness pieces of evidence linking them to cyberbullying, a threat to life, assault occasioning harm, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace against the deceased in his lifetime,” he said during the briefing.

Prime Suspect

Although the duo have been detained by the police, Commissioner Owohunwa named an auxiliary nurse Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe as the prime suspect in Mohbad’s death.

“Five suspects have so far been identified, arrested, detained, and interrogated on their alleged roles in the sequence of events that led to the death of the singer,” he said.

According to him, Ogedengbe administered “multiple and highly potent” injections on Mohbad. He noted that the injections, consisting of Tetanus Toxoid, paracetamol, and Cetrazone — an antibiotic — were administered at the singer’s residence on September 12.

The commissioner said Ogedengbe was unqualified to perform the role of a home nurse and did so in a non-clinical environment way.