Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Mike Ozekhome’s Kidnappers Bag 20 Years Imprisonment

By: News Wire

Date:

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja has sentenced the kidnappers of Prof. Mike Ozekhome and Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Hope Eghagha to 20 years imprisonment.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Delivering Judgement, Justice Nyako sentenced Kelvin Oniarah and Frank Azuekor after convicting them of kidnapping and terrorism.

The Judge, however, discharged Micheal Omonigho, a priest of a shrine, who was arraigned along with the convicts.

According to the Judge, some of the 14-count charges for which the convicts were arraigned for, carried life imprisonment but she had to use her discretion to sentence them to 20 years imprisonment which commenced from the date of their arrest.

Before the Judge handed down her sentence, she gave the defendants room to plead for leniency.

The defendants prayed the court to hand the minimum sentences to them.

They pleaded that they have been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for 10 years and have serious health issues.

The Trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako admonished the defendants that being disadvantaged in society is not a ticket to committing crimes, as no one has the right to vent their frustration on other citizens.

She adds that even though the nature of their offence demands sentencing to death or life imprisonment, she took into consideration the fact that they have been in the custody of the DSS since 2013.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
MohBad: Police Says Nurse is ‘Prime Suspect’, Linked to Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Others
Next article
Pogba Tests Positive For Testosterone In ‘B’ Sample
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Egypt’s Bond Market Reacts to Moody’s Downgrade and IMF Warning

News Wire -
LONDON/CAIRO, October 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's government bonds faced...

Ivory Coast President Dissolves Government and Removes Prime Minister

News Wire -
ABIDJAN, October 6 - Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara...

Comoros: New World Bank Report Identifies Reforms to Address Fiscal Challenges to Achieving Inclusive Growth

Samuel Onyekwe -
The Union of the Comoros has long struggled with...

MohBad’s Autopsy Reports Still Being Awaited – Police

Naija247news -
The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Egypt’s Bond Market Reacts to Moody’s Downgrade and IMF Warning

Economy 0
LONDON/CAIRO, October 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's government bonds faced...

Ivory Coast President Dissolves Government and Removes Prime Minister

Democracy Africa 0
ABIDJAN, October 6 - Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara...

Comoros: New World Bank Report Identifies Reforms to Address Fiscal Challenges to Achieving Inclusive Growth

Economy 0
The Union of the Comoros has long struggled with...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights