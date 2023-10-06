Liberia’s President Weah Seeks Re-Election Amid Challenges

BARCLAYVILLE, Liberia, Oct 6 (Reuters) – Liberia’s President, George Weah, is vying for re-election with a plea to voters: he needs more time to deliver on his promises. His first term was marked by allegations of corruption and continued economic difficulties, making the need for convincing voters paramount.

Weah, the former soccer superstar who ascended to the presidency in 2017 with significant popular support after two previous attempts, maintains that he is on the path to bringing progress to the impoverished West African nation. He acknowledges the setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted his initial plans.

“We have done almost 90% of what needs to be done; that is why we are coming back to you saying, extend our time,” Weah declared at a rally in Barclayville in southeastern Liberia.

His campaign platform echoes his 2017 promises, focusing on the construction of new roads—an especially pertinent issue given the timing of the elections during the rainy season when many of the country’s unpaved routes become impassable, isolating rural areas from the capital, Monrovia.

“I want history to show that rural roads in Liberia were paved by George Weah,” he emphasized.

Weah, now 57 years old, boasts an illustrious athletic career, rising from the slums of Liberia to become a global soccer icon, playing for top clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. He faces 19 candidates in the upcoming presidential election.

In Liberia’s electoral system, the victor in the presidential race must secure 50% of the total vote cast, plus at least one additional vote, to avoid a runoff.

His primary rival is former Vice President Joseph Boakai, aged 78, who Weah defeated in a runoff in 2017 and is colloquially known as “Sleepy Joe” due to alleged instances of falling asleep at public events.

During his tenure, Weah initiated the construction of hospitals and implemented free education, notable achievements in a country still recovering from two devastating civil wars between 1989 and 2003, as well as a 2013-2016 Ebola epidemic that claimed thousands of lives.

However, some voters express disappointment in his inability to raise living standards, combat corruption, and address the growing narcotics issue among impoverished youths.

Weah’s presidency has faced controversies, including the dismissal of his chief of staff and two other senior officials following U.S. sanctions for corruption in the previous year. In 2018, a Liberian court issued arrest warrants for over 30 former central bank officials linked to the disappearance of $104 million.

“Weah promised change, but now, everything has worsened… Everything is challenging,” lamented Josephine Musa, a small-business owner in Monrovia.

Maja Bovcon, a senior Africa analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, predicts that Weah is likely to secure victory in the second round of elections due to his incumbency advantage and enduring appeal as a former football sensation who rose from poverty.

Nevertheless, Bovcon highlights Weah’s lackluster first-term performance and the loss of support from former warlord Prince Yormie Johnson, a key backer who switched allegiance to Boakai. She also notes that Weah’s administration’s weak performance and its association with numerous corruption scandals may hamper the ruling party’s chances in the legislative elections.

However, Weah may benefit from the absence of a robust, fresh opposition and solid economic growth. The World Bank reports that the Liberian economy expanded by nearly 5% in the past year, driven by gains in agriculture and mining.