Lawmaker Calls on Federal Government for Urgent Rehabilitation of Anambra-Kogi Road

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Peter Aniekwe, the representative for Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has appealed to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to expedite the rehabilitation of the Otuocha Anam Nzam-Innoma Iheaka-Ibaji Ajegwu road. His request aims to alleviate the difficulties faced by travelers on this route.

Aniekwe, addressing the dilapidated state of the road, emphasized its significance as a vital link connecting Anambra and Kogi states. He also underscored its importance in the nation’s agricultural sector. This road, known as the Otuocha-Anam-Nzam-Inoma-Iheaka-Ibaji-Odulu-Ajegwu road, spans 88 kilometers to Lokoja, serving as the shortest route from the South-East to Abuja and other northern states.

However, Aniekwe noted that due to budgetary constraints, the rehabilitation of this road had been halted, resulting in its deplorable condition. This negligence has not only adversely affected commuters but has also led to increased security concerns, including armed robberies and kidnappings, posing a significant threat to the safety of travelers along the route.

Aniekwe pointed out that more than 25 communities in Anambra and Kogi states are directly impacted by the poor state of the road. These communities, primarily engaged in agriculture, play a crucial role in the nation’s agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the economy. The deteriorating road conditions have resulted in substantial losses, particularly during the rainy season, affecting approximately 80 percent of agricultural produce.

In response to these pressing concerns, the House of Representatives has passed resolutions urging the Ministry of Works to collaborate with the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to initiate immediate rehabilitation efforts on the road. Additionally, the Committee on Legislative Compliance has been tasked with ensuring strict adherence to this resolution.

This development offers hope to the affected communities and travelers who rely on this crucial road for their daily activities.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

