Ondo church members regain freedom after N50m ransom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The abducted members of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Igan, Akure, Ondo State, have been released days after they were kidnapped

It was gathered that the victims were released on Thursday evening, Oct. 5, after their families paid the sum of N50 million ransom.

Recall that the victims were kidnapped last Friday, Sept. 29, at the Elegbeka area in the Ose Local Government Area of the state, while travelling to Ifon, along the Benin-Akure Expressway (read here).

It was later revealed that the kidnappers were demanding N50m to release their victims.

According to reports, they were released at the same Elegbeka area where they were kidnapped last week.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

