Key highlights from “Guinness Nigeria’s Distribution Model Change for Diageo IPS Brands” include:

1. Guinness Nigeria will no longer import or distribute certain Diageo international premium spirits products like Johnnie Walker, Singleton, and Baileys, starting from April 2024.

2. This change aligns with Guinness Nigeria’s long-term growth strategy and Diageo plc’s decision to establish a new, wholly owned business for managing the importation and distribution of its international premium spirits portfolio in West and Central Africa, with Nigeria as one of the hubs.

3. In the financial year ending in June 2023, the revenue from Guinness Nigeria’s imported Diageo international premium spirit products accounted for approximately 6% of its total revenues, totaling NGN 14 billion.

4. Guinness Nigeria will continue to focus on manufacturing and distributing its non-alcoholic drinks, beer, ready-to-drink products, and locally produced spirits. Some of their brands include Orijin, Captain Morgan Gold, Gordon’s Moringa, and Smirnoff X1 Choco.

5. There will be no changes to Diageo plc’s shareholding in Guinness Nigeria, and Diageo will remain a key shareholder.

6. The change in distribution model is expected to benefit Guinness Nigeria by allowing it to concentrate on its core business, enhancing sustainability, growth, and value creation. It will also enable the full utilization of their assets and accelerate innovation in local spirits products.

7. This strategic change will reduce the company’s foreign exchange requirements and help mitigate the negative impacts of foreign exchange scarcity and exchange rate volatility on its financial performance.

8. Guinness Nigeria remains committed to delivering value to its stakeholders, advancing its performance, and sustaining business profitability as a strong Nigerian company.

These key points highlight the reasons for the change in distribution model and the expected benefits for Guinness Nigeria.