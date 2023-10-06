Kenya to Seek $1 Billion Loan from China with Extended Repayment Terms

NAIROBI, Oct 6 (Reuters) – Kenya’s President William Ruto intends to request a $1 billion loan from China to complete several stalled road construction projects during his upcoming visit to Beijing later this month, according to his deputy. Additionally, Ruto’s plan includes seeking an extension of the maturity periods for existing loans, representing a shift in his stance on Chinese debt. This shift comes after his coalition criticized his predecessor’s significant borrowing from China during last year’s election campaign.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chinese loans, which currently exceed $8 billion, were originally used by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to fund critical infrastructure projects such as roads. However, many of these projects have come to a halt due to unpaid bills and contractors abandoning their work.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that Ruto’s discussions with Chinese officials would revolve around the possibility of extending the repayment period to allow for a more gradual repayment process. He also mentioned the intention to secure additional funding to ensure the completion of road construction projects.

Gachagua emphasized the importance of obtaining $1 billion to settle outstanding payments to contractors and facilitate their return to work. This approach aims to ensure that road construction projects progress while simultaneously managing debt repayment.

It’s worth noting that Africa featured prominently in President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, launched in 2013 to revitalize the ancient Silk Road and expand China’s geopolitical and economic influence through global infrastructure development. However, the substantial influx of Chinese loans to countries like Kenya, before a slowdown in Chinese lending from 2019, has faced criticism for increasing debt burdens and the subsequent repayment challenges.

Official data reveals that the Kenyan government is currently allocating roughly half of its revenue to service debts that are coming due, placing significant strain on its finances. The situation is further complicated by foreign debt repayments and a sharp depreciation of the Kenyan currency.

In response to these financial challenges, the cabinet recently ordered all ministries to reduce their budgets by 10%. Additionally, restrictions on foreign travel by government officials have been imposed to curb expenditure.

Gachagua highlighted the need for fiscal discipline, acknowledging that excessive foreign travel expenses had strained government resources, leading to measures to mitigate these costs.