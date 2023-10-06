Menu
Ivory Coast President Dissolves Government and Removes Prime Minister

By: News Wire

Date:

ABIDJAN, October 6 – Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara has taken the surprising step of removing the prime minister and dissolving the government, according to an announcement made by the presidency’s secretary general, Aboudramane Cisse, on Friday. The decision, made without explanation, has left many speculating about the motives behind this unexpected move.

Cisse conveyed the president’s appreciation to Prime Minister Patrick Achi and the government members for their dedication to serving the nation over the years. In the interim, they will continue to fulfill their roles until a new prime minister and government are appointed.

This action is not unprecedented in Ivory Coast, where presidents have frequently made abrupt and significant changes to their administrations. Notably, Achi had previously submitted his resignation, along with his government, in April of the preceding year when Ouattara proposed a reduction in ministerial positions to streamline the cabinet. However, he was subsequently reinstated as prime minister a week later.

Ivory Coast is scheduled to hold a presidential election in 2025, but President Ouattara, who secured re-election in 2020, has not yet revealed whether he intends to run for office once more.

