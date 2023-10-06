Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

ICPC seeks collaboration with DSS on UNICAL sex scandal

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has called for collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) on the University of Calabar (UNICAL) sex scandal.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the DSS, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the collaboration was on the sex scandal involving a professor and the erstwhile Dean of Faculty of Law of the Institution.

Afunanya said the professor had refused to honour several invitations by the ICPC before his eventual arrest on Oct. 4 in Calabar following a Court Order.

“The Service, following the Commission’s request and in the spirit of interagency cooperation, supported it for a successful operation.

“This is to guide public understanding of the latest developments on the matter,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze across northern region
Next article
Django Unchained star Keith Jefferson dies at 53
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Federal Collected Revenue Drops by 16% MoM to NGN837bn in May 2023”

Godwin Okafor -
According to the latest monthly economic report from the...

“World Bank Predicts 2.9% Growth for Nigeria in 2023 Despite Challenges”

Godwin Okafor -
The World Bank has released its latest Africa’s Pulse...

“Chapel Hill Denham’s N200 Billion Infrastructure Fund Set for NGX Listing”

NGX -
In a noteworthy development, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)...

“Fed Govt’s N150 Billion Sukuk Issuance Boosts Domestic Financial Market”

NGX -
The issuance of the N150 billion Ijarah Sukuk, marking...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Federal Collected Revenue Drops by 16% MoM to NGN837bn in May 2023”

Revenue and Taxation 0
According to the latest monthly economic report from the...

“World Bank Predicts 2.9% Growth for Nigeria in 2023 Despite Challenges”

Data & News Analysis 0
The World Bank has released its latest Africa’s Pulse...

“Chapel Hill Denham’s N200 Billion Infrastructure Fund Set for NGX Listing”

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
In a noteworthy development, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights