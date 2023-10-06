Menu
I Won’t Borrow To Run Government In Osun” -Governor Adeleke Vows

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 6,2023.

Governor Adeleke also revealed that he has devised better means of generating funds internally to continue his works in the state.

The Governor made this known during the first edition of “Ipade Imole”, a quarterly interactive public engagement forum in Osogbo on Thursday.

While listing the achievements of his government, Adeleke also disclosed that he has resolved to spend the N2bn palliative fund from the federal government on major projects among which are: renovation and procurement of more buses for easy and affordable transportation, as well as rehabilitation of health facilities.

“Development of Osun is paramount to me and hence I decided to take huge sacrifice by adding my security vote to fund the project in the state rather keep it to myself like others before me”, he said.

The Governor also disclosed his administration has prioritised projects it intends to finance with the Infrastructure Support Fund of the Federal Government, which include a flyover in the state capital.

“We intend use the N2billion to fund some projects, including dualisation of roads at two per senatorial districts; flyover bridges at Osogbo and some other towns; street lights for newly constructed roads; second stream of 332 boreholes across wards; commencement of Imole transport service; and Imole Housing Estate at 500 units per federal constituency,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

I Persuaded Obasanjo To Leave Lagos For Tinubu In 2003 But He Stabbed Me In The Back – Atiku
