Politics & Govt News

I Persuaded Obasanjo To Leave Lagos For Tinubu In 2003 But He Stabbed Me In The Back – Atiku

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 6,2023.

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has revealed how he helped President Bola Ahmed Tinubu achieve his political ambition two decades ago.

This is as he shared the details of what transpired between him, Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the build up to the 2003 general election.

According to him, he helped Tinubu win his second term bid as Lagos Governor as he prevailed on Obasanjo to allow Tinubu hold sway in Lagos State in 2003 because PDP took over the entire South-West.

Speaking during his world press conference to address the Chicago State University saga in Abuja on Thursday, he insisted that Tinubu worked for the late President Umar Yar’Adua, stressing that he won his primary election held in Lagos in 2007 on merit.His words:Quote

“Tinubu didn’t support me in 2007, at the primaries held in Lagos, I won on merit. He later sent people to me so he can be my running mate but I don’t like Muslim Muslim ticket, till date, I will never support it.

“In 2007, Tinubu worked for Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to win.

“Whereas I was the one who asked OBJ, in 2003, to leave Lagos State for him, we took all other South-West states but we deliberately left Lagos for Tinubu, unfortunately, he supported Yar’Adua against me.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

