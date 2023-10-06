Menu
“I don’t like people on Twitter—Burna Boy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has said he doesn’t like users of the microblogging platform, X, formerly known as Twitter because they are “mad.”

He said he used to think it was just Nigerians on X exhibiting “madness” but later discovered that it was a “global phenomenon” after traveling across the world.

The self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ stated this in a recent interview with Kiss FM, London, United Kingdom.

Burna Boy said, “I don’t like people on Twitter. I used to think it was just Nigerians on Twitter that were just mad. Then, I now went to Kenya, I saw that it’s the same thing. I went to South Africa, I saw it was the same thing.

“I went to America. America they have their own group. If you go, you’d see all of them tagged. You know how Lil Durk has his OTF? Twitter mad people for America, they’ve their own.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

