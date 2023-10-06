Menu
Governor Otti Criticizes Lack of Public Education in Subsidy Removal

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has voiced his concerns regarding the removal of fuel subsidies, asserting that the Federal Government failed to adequately educate the public about the necessity and advantages of this policy change.

Expressing his views during the 63rd Founders Day anniversary lecture at the University of Nigeria Nsukka in Enugu State, Otti emphasized that, given the potential shock to the system, a more robust communication strategy should have been employed. He remarked, “I do not think that much was done to properly educate the public on the issues at stake and the danger continued payment of subsidy posed to the economic health of the country.”

According to Governor Otti, ending fuel subsidies was essential for the economic survival of Nigeria. He pointed out that, in practice, subsidies on petroleum products primarily benefited the affluent, with the poor receiving only sporadic public transportation as meager “crumbs.”

While acknowledging that removing petroleum subsidies was undoubtedly the right decision, Otti argued that the implementation of this policy came decades too late. He believed that more measures could have been taken to shield the public from the anticipated shocks.

Governor Otti noted, “The impression had long been created that subsidies were the government’s handout to the poor. The evidence that the poor had really gained as much as they thought could have been put in the public domain.” He emphasized the need for tailored solutions for both urban and rural poor populations, proposing subsidised mass transit systems for urban areas and cash transfers, food assistance, agricultural inputs, and low-interest agricultural goods for rural smallholder farmers.

