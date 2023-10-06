Global Economy Encounters Turbulence on Path to a ‘Soft Landing’ as Bond Yields Surge

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 – The rapid ascent of U.S. government bond yields, leading to a worldwide surge in borrowing costs, presents fresh challenges for economic policymakers aiming to curb inflation without provoking a significant crisis. As finance officials from around the world convene for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Morocco next week, debates may revolve less around the precise triggers of the global bond rout—whether rooted in soaring government deficits, China’s economic slowdown, or U.S. political dysfunction—than the implications for a global financial system that appeared to be on a trajectory toward a “soft landing” after the post-pandemic surge in inflation.

Central banks across the globe swiftly raised interest rates in response to rising prices, and policymakers applauded the generally smooth adjustment in global financial conditions as a testament to improved monetary and fiscal management across many nations.

However, Goldman Sachs economists have signaled concerns, pointing to emerging market sovereign bonds facing pressure due to surging yields on U.S. Treasuries—the world’s risk-free benchmark that attracts capital when interest rates climb. Notably, the yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond recently exceeded 5% for the first time since 2007, with the swiftness of this increase raising eyebrows. This occurred even as central banks, including the Federal Reserve, signaled the end of their rate hikes.

Gene Tannuzzo, global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle, emphasized the importance of the pace of change rather than the absolute yield level, expressing the need for Fed action to mitigate the impact if the current trajectory persists.

The IMF and World Bank meetings serve as an opportunity to assess the state of the global economy, featuring signature reports on the world economic outlook and global financial markets. The focus on inflation and the consequences of tighter monetary policy has been paramount since the sharp ascent of prices in 2021. While concerns regarding financial stability were evident in April’s IMF Global Financial Stability Report, they did not materialize into broader contagion, and the outlook grew more positive, particularly in the United States.

A scenario of continued economic growth coupled with diminishing inflation, often referred to as a “soft landing,” evolved from an ambitious goal to the Fed’s baseline projection. Such an outcome would have favorable repercussions globally, ensuring steady demand for exports from other countries and offering clarity as Fed rate hikes approach their limit.

However, the rapid shifts in financial markets could prove destabilizing, leading to rising bond yields, a stronger dollar, and, if sustained, renewed inflation pressures in other nations. Experts caution that budget strains or crises in other countries could result, and the Fed needs to remain vigilant, as these crises could spill over into broader financial markets, posing a genuine threat to the U.S. economy.

Despite these concerns, several Fed regional bank presidents believe that the Treasury market activity aligns with expectations stemming from the central bank’s rate hikes, suggesting no significant adverse impact on consumer or business spending.

Nonetheless, the spike in yields underscores the complexities that central bankers must navigate. Global economic growth, particularly in light of China’s weakened performance, is already projected to decelerate. After the substantial fiscal responses to the pandemic, many national budgets may lack the flexibility to respond robustly to a currency crisis or financial instability triggered by shifts in capital flows driven by the U.S. dollar.

Central banks can control short-term interest rates that influence other securities’ rates. However, broader market forces, including macroeconomic outlooks, inflation expectations, and geopolitical risks, ultimately shape the borrowing costs borne by governments, businesses, and households. These rates have the power to stimulate or hinder an economy and fuel or quell inflation. Policymakers face the question of whether recent market movements have exceeded the necessary measures to tame inflation, thereby introducing unwanted risks to growth.

Presently, the market dynamics do not indicate an imminent crisis, according to economists at Capital Economics. They assert that comparisons to last year’s turbulence in U.K. government bond yields or the market illiquidity witnessed at the pandemic’s onset are overblown. Nevertheless, they acknowledge that the situation could “evolve into something more serious” if bond losses push a significant institution toward insolvency or erode confidence to the extent that securities holders sell at distressed prices.

The outcome largely hinges on the extent and speed of further bond yield increases. The significant risk lies in an unexpected tightening of financial conditions, straining government, household, and business budgets, contributing to banking stress, and reversing economic growth.