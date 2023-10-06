Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Former NBA President Olumide Akpata Announces Candidacy for Edo State Governorship Election Under Labour Party

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has officially declared his candidacy for the Edo State governorship election in 2024, running under the banner of the Labour Party (LP). Akpata made his declaration during a visit to the Edo State Secretariat of the LP in Benin City.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Expressing his motivation for entering politics, Akpata emphasized his commitment to the people of Edo State and his concern that many current politicians have disregarded the interests of the people. He identified the Labour Party of Nigeria as the only party he found to be genuinely people-centric and oriented toward the welfare of the citizens. Thus, he chose to align himself with the LP for his gubernatorial bid.

Akpata’s decision to join the Labour Party and vie for the governorship came after he officially joined the party about two months prior. At the time of joining, he expressed his desire to contribute to finding solutions to the challenges facing Edo State. He acknowledged the need for proactive involvement in governance and a departure from merely complaining about the country’s issues.

Akpata’s entry into politics marks a significant step in his journey to be a part of the solution and address the challenges facing Edo State. He hopes to bring his expertise and commitment to the betterment of the state and its people.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senegal’s Crackdown on Europe-Bound Refugee Boats: A Model or a Challenge?
Next article
Senate Initiates Inquiry into the Detention of Nigerians in Ethiopia
Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lawmaker Calls on Federal Government for Urgent Rehabilitation of Anambra-Kogi Road

Joseph Adam -
Peter Aniekwe, the representative for Anambra East and West...

Senate Initiates Inquiry into the Detention of Nigerians in Ethiopia

Kudirat Bukola -
The Nigerian Senate has taken steps to investigate the...

Senegal’s Crackdown on Europe-Bound Refugee Boats: A Model or a Challenge?

Samuel Onyekwe -
Senegal's navy has significantly increased its efforts to intercept...

Supreme Court Sets December 15 for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Appeal Judgment

Naija247news -
The Supreme Court has scheduled December 15 as the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lawmaker Calls on Federal Government for Urgent Rehabilitation of Anambra-Kogi Road

Regions 0
Peter Aniekwe, the representative for Anambra East and West...

Senate Initiates Inquiry into the Detention of Nigerians in Ethiopia

News Analysis 0
The Nigerian Senate has taken steps to investigate the...

Senegal’s Crackdown on Europe-Bound Refugee Boats: A Model or a Challenge?

Geopolitics 0
Senegal's navy has significantly increased its efforts to intercept...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights