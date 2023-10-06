Former NBA President Olumide Akpata Announces Candidacy for Edo State Governorship Election Under Labour Party

Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has officially declared his candidacy for the Edo State governorship election in 2024, running under the banner of the Labour Party (LP). Akpata made his declaration during a visit to the Edo State Secretariat of the LP in Benin City.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Expressing his motivation for entering politics, Akpata emphasized his commitment to the people of Edo State and his concern that many current politicians have disregarded the interests of the people. He identified the Labour Party of Nigeria as the only party he found to be genuinely people-centric and oriented toward the welfare of the citizens. Thus, he chose to align himself with the LP for his gubernatorial bid.

Akpata’s decision to join the Labour Party and vie for the governorship came after he officially joined the party about two months prior. At the time of joining, he expressed his desire to contribute to finding solutions to the challenges facing Edo State. He acknowledged the need for proactive involvement in governance and a departure from merely complaining about the country’s issues.

Akpata’s entry into politics marks a significant step in his journey to be a part of the solution and address the challenges facing Edo State. He hopes to bring his expertise and commitment to the betterment of the state and its people.