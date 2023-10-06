First Naira Denominated Infrastructure Fund, NIDF, Lists on NGX

The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF), the pioneering local currency-denominated infrastructure investment trust fund in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, celebrated its listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, October 5, 2023, with a Closing Gong Ceremony. During the event, the management of the fund engaged market stakeholders through a presentation titled “Facts Behind the Listing.”

Managed by Chapel Hill Denham, the NIDF is a substantial N200 billion public infrastructure investment fund with significant backing from institutional investors, including the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). It has been instrumental in providing long-term financing denominated in Naira for various private infrastructure projects, delivering an impressive return of 155% since its inception.

The listing on the Main Board of NGX featured a total of 853,817,692 units of NIDF shares, each priced at N8.39 per share. The fund intends to remit quarterly dividends to its investors by distributing profits generated from investments in critical sectors such as power, transportation, healthcare, and education.

Mr. Temi Popoola, the CEO of NGX, commended Chapel Hill Denham for consistently adding significant value to the Exchange and contributing to the capital market’s growth over the past five years. He highlighted the innovation brought about by the MTN public offer, made possible by Chapel Hill’s involvement, and emphasized the role of the capital market in addressing governance challenges, particularly in raising debt funding. Popoola emphasized that NIDF represents an attractive investment opportunity, not only for local but also for foreign retail investors.

Mr. Bolaji Balogun, CEO of Chapel Hill Denham, expressed his belief that the fund’s listing is a significant milestone for Nigeria’s economy. He noted that NIDF, in existence since 2017 and distributed successfully for 24 quarters, has expanded its investment portfolio to include sectors such as transportation, power, education, telecoms, and social infrastructure. Balogun stressed the importance of consistent infrastructure investment for the country’s growth and highlighted infrastructure as an asset class with substantial potential.

Anshul Rai, the CEO of NIDF, praised the fund’s performance since its establishment in 2017, citing a track record of no Non-Performing Loans and solid fund prices with significant returns. Phill Southwell, Chairman of NIDF, echoed these sentiments and expressed optimism that listing on the exchange would attract retail investors. He also emphasized that the fund’s investment strategy incorporates Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations, aligning with responsible investment practices.