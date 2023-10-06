“Federal Collected Revenue Drops by 16% MoM to NGN837bn in May 2023”

According to the latest monthly economic report from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), gross federally collected revenue experienced a month-on-month (MoM) decline of -16% and a year-on-year (YoY) drop of -15%, totaling NGN837 billion in May ’23. This figure falls significantly short, with a -53% deviation from the monthly revenue benchmark of NGN1.8 trillion. After accounting for deductions, transfers, and some additional revenue from non-oil sources, primarily excess revenues, NGN656 billion remained for distribution among the three tiers of government. On a cumulative basis, the federation’s gross revenue for the period between January ’23 and May ’23 amounted to NGN5.3 trillion, far below the implied budget target of NGN8.8 trillion.

As observed in recent trends, the primary driver behind this revenue decline was the underperformance of oil revenue due to poor collections from petroleum profit tax. Oil revenue witnessed a sharp -36% MoM (-52% YoY) decrease, plummeting to NGN223 billion, marking its weakest performance since February ’22. This figure notably fell short of the monthly target of NGN804 billion.

In contrast, non-oil revenue experienced a more modest decline, reaching NGN614 billion compared to the NGN649 billion recorded in April ’23. Nevertheless, it also missed the monthly benchmark of NGN961 billion.

Among non-oil revenue sources, value-added tax (VAT) accounted for the largest share at 35.4%, equivalent to NGN217 billion. While VAT revenue remained relatively stable MoM, it marked a 22% YoY increase.

Similarly, revenue from companies’ income tax (CIT) saw a modest MoM decrease of -3% but exhibited a substantial YoY increase of 27%, reaching NGN151 billion.

Conversely, revenue from customs and excise duties experienced a more pronounced -21% MoM decline, settling at NGN107 billion. The Federal Government of Nigeria’s independent revenue remained unchanged MoM, hovering around NGN136 billion.

It’s worth noting that the federal government’s revenue projections have consistently proven to be overly ambitious, leading to recurring revenue shortfalls compared to the budgeted targets. Despite elevated oil prices driven by various factors, such as production curbs by Saudi Arabia and Russia, Nigeria has yet to fully benefit.

In light of this, a key government priority is to boost oil production to approximately 1.7 million barrels per day (excluding condensates) from the current 1.2 million barrels per day, with the aim of expanding the fiscal space.