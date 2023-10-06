“Fed Govt’s N150 Billion Sukuk Issuance Boosts Domestic Financial Market”

The issuance of the N150 billion Ijarah Sukuk, marking the sixth by the Federal Government of Nigeria since 2017, is set to significantly bolster the nation’s domestic financial market. Ms. Pat Oniha, the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), emphasized this during an interactive session at the 2023 Sukuk Investors meeting held in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Over the past six years, Nigeria has harnessed and allocated N742.557 billion through Sovereign Sukuk issuance to fund the rehabilitation and construction of an extensive 4,000-kilometer network of road projects and bridges spanning all six geopolitical regions of the country.

The 2023 FGN Sovereign Sukuk, a “Forward Al Ijarah” with a ten-year tenor and a rental rate of 15.75%, shares common features with previous Sukuk offerings. Director-General Pat Oniha also underlined that the issuance aims to deepen domestic financial market activities, promote financial inclusion, and provide ethical investors with an opportunity to invest in government securities.

Ms. Oniha articulated, “The issuance of Sukuk by the Federal Government since 2017 is designed to develop our country’s infrastructure and yield desired economic benefits on a multi-faceted scale. It also serves as a benchmark for corporate entities and sub-national governments.”

The specifics of the 2023 Sukuk Issuance reveal Buraq Capital as the financial adviser, with Greenwich Merchant Bank, Vetiva, and Stanbic IBTC Capital serving as the issuing houses. Apel Capital and FBN Quest Trustees are the delegated trustees, while Udo Udoma & Bello Osagie and Felix Akinnisola-Olubodun & Co Chambers act as solicitors.

Numerous road projects across Nigeria have received financing through the FGN Sukuk program, including the Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja, Obajana-Okene, Ibadan-Ilorin, Kano-Maiduguri, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Lagos-Otta-Abeokuta, and Damaturu-Portiskum roads. Nigeria’s road infrastructure ranking, according to the 2019 Global Competitive Index, stood at 130 out of 141 economies, highlighting the need for innovative approaches like the Sukuk Programme to address infrastructure financing.

Furthermore, the 2023 FGN Sukuk is listed on the Nigeria Exchange Limited and the FMDQ Securities Exchange, backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Investors can subscribe with a minimum of N10,000 at N1,000 per unit, with subsequent multiples of N1,000. Importantly, the N150 billion Sukuk has received certification from the Financial Regulatory Advisory Council of Experts (FRACE) of the Central Bank of Nigeria.