Emerging Economies Grapple with China and Rate Pressures as IMF and World Bank Convene

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) – The world’s emerging economies find themselves in the midst of a storm, navigating through multiple challenges as they gather for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Marrakech next week. A confluence of factors, including recent turbulence in U.S. Treasuries, China’s economic slowdown, and the lingering uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, has cast a shadow of unpredictability over these markets.

Joseph Cuthbertson, a senior sovereign analyst at PineBridge Investments, highlighted the daunting external challenges faced by emerging and frontier markets, emphasizing their vulnerability to the Federal Reserve’s policy shifts.

Here are key themes that will take center stage in Marrakech:

1. China’s Economic Slowdown:

China’s shift to lower growth, characterized by reduced investment in infrastructure and property, coupled with slowing exports, poses questions for investors. Amundi’s Yerlan Syzdykov noted that this new era of “lower for longer” Chinese growth will reshape investment strategies, impacting global commodity demand.

2. Ukraine’s Financing Dilemma:

Ukraine grapples with the decision regarding its $20 billion outstanding international bonds and the uncertainty surrounding international aid for 2024. The absence of aid in a U.S. Congress spending bill further complicates the situation.

3. Debt Restructuring:

Expectations are high for debt restructuring deals with defaulting nations at the meetings. Zambia faces challenges in reaching an agreement with official creditors, while Sri Lanka engages with the IMF on a program review, and Ghana negotiates debt reworks with various creditors.

4. Sovereign Debt Defaults:

Argentina, Pakistan, and Kenya are at risk of sovereign debt defaults, as indicated by JPMorgan’s September investor survey. These nations face significant challenges in managing their debt obligations, and the meetings will provide insight into their paths forward.

5. Turkey’s Financial Moment:

Turkey, with plans for $2.5 billion in issuance this year, must navigate its financial path. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek’s efforts to court investors in various global financial centers will be closely observed as Turkey battles inflation and anticipates local elections.

6. Calls for Development and Reform:

The World Bank, IMF, and other multilateral development institutions face mounting pressure to increase lending to poorer countries for development and climate change initiatives. Developing nations, led by BRICS, are pushing for greater influence in the global financial landscape, challenging the established norms set by the Bretton Woods system.

As delegates gather in Marrakech, the fate of these emerging economies hinges on their ability to navigate these complex challenges and find solutions in an ever-changing global economic landscape. Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Rachel Savage, with additional reporting by Marc Jones, reflects the uncertainties and opportunities ahead for these economies.