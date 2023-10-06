Menu
Ekiti Pastor, Edward Church Members Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Woman To Iraq

Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 6,2023.

A pastor identified as Edward Wesideloye alongside two church members have been arrested by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for alleged human trafficking.

The cleric said to be the shepherd of a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) and his two other members are being accused of trafficking a lady to Baghdad, capital of Iraq, where she was subjected to slavery, hard labour, molestation and exploitation.

Parading the suspects on Thursday, October 5, Head of the agency in Ekiti, Mr. Oladimeji Samson said the victim, Amina Bello, a mother of three and native of Ifaki Ekiti, in Ido/Osin local government area of the state, was sent to slavery by her sister with the connivance of the cleric and one other woman.

Oladimeji said the agency was contacted by the victim which led to the arrest of the suspects.

He said they would be prosecuted after due investigation.

According to him, “the 36-year-old woman was lured to travel to Bagdad under the guise that she would work as a sales representative in a boutique, but was subjected to slavery and exploitation on getting to the place”.

“In one of the voice notes sent to NAPTIP, the lady lamented profusely how she was suffering from the hand of the agents. She begged for help to bring her back to save her life,” he said.

Oladimeji noted that the Director General of the agency, Professor Fatima Waziri-Azi has zero tolerance for trafficking and would continue to do everything to stop it in the country.

He lamented over what he called repeated cases of child trafficking in Ekiti State.

He, therefore, urged relevant stakeholders in Ekiti to support the agency in tackling the menace of child trafficking in the state.

He added that the suspects would be prosecuted after due investigation.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

