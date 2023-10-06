Egypt’s Bond Market Reacts to Moody’s Downgrade and IMF Warning

LONDON/CAIRO, October 6 (Reuters) – Egypt’s government bonds faced a significant initial setback on Friday following Moody’s decision to downgrade the country’s credit rating to a new low, alongside a warning from the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about delaying another currency devaluation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Moody’s, which had been considering a possible downgrade for several months, officially downgraded Egypt by one notch into the ‘substantial risk’ Caa1 category, placing it seven notches into ‘junk’ territory. The rationale behind this downgrade was attributed to Egypt’s escalating debt issues amidst a severe economic crisis, marked by multiple currency devaluations, soaring inflation, and an increasing number of citizens seeking alternative routes out of the country.

In response to Moody’s action, Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait issued a statement affirming the government’s commitment to implementing structural reforms to address economic challenges and boost investment. He noted that Egypt had exercised fiscal restraint in the past financial year, despite external factors like the Ukraine conflict driving up import costs for items such as fuel and certain food products.

Egypt has repeatedly devalued its currency since March, reducing it to half of its previous value. However, IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva cautioned in an interview that Egypt’s foreign reserves would continue to diminish unless further devaluation occurred. The IMF had granted Egypt a $3 billion bailout a year ago, and Georgieva indicated that there had been “constructive engagements” with Cairo, with more comprehensive efforts expected in the coming weeks.

Analysts at JPMorgan found the timing of Moody’s downgrade somewhat unexpected, considering it fell within a 90-day review period the agency had granted itself. Furthermore, Moody’s rating is now two notches below those of S&P Global and Fitch, both of which have ‘negative outlooks’ on their ratings and are due for reviews in the coming weeks.

Egypt’s vital tourism industry suffered a significant blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, and its recovery this year has been offset by a surge in global interest rates, making it more challenging to manage its external loans, which quadrupled to over $160 billion in the seven years leading up to 2022. JPMorgan analysts foresee ongoing pressure on Egypt’s sovereign bonds given the lack of progress in the IMF program review, foreign exchange pressures, upcoming elections, and the current global risk-off environment.

In a bid to curb the outflow of foreign exchange, at least two Egyptian banks suspended the use of pound debit cards abroad this week. Egypt’s IMF bailout relies on allowing the currency to float and selling state assets, but progress has been slow in the latter, as leaders hesitate to devalue the pound