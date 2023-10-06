Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentHollywood

Django Unchained star Keith Jefferson dies at 53

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Django Unchained star Keith Jefferson, who also appeared in the Hateful Eight and once upon a Time in Hollywood has died at the age of 53 after battling cancer.

Jamie Foxx , a long time friend of Keith Jefferson and his co- star shared a photo of him and Keith together on Instagram with the caption: “Everything hurts right now.”

He went on to write: “Having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you… ever since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul.

“God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP @keith.jefferson Keith.”

“This one hurts. Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul. We will all miss you dearly. It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you.” James Foxx said. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
ICPC seeks collaboration with DSS on UNICAL sex scandal
Next article
See Why Atiku Hates Tinubu With Much Passion – APC Fires Back
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Federal Collected Revenue Drops by 16% MoM to NGN837bn in May 2023”

Godwin Okafor -
According to the latest monthly economic report from the...

“World Bank Predicts 2.9% Growth for Nigeria in 2023 Despite Challenges”

Godwin Okafor -
The World Bank has released its latest Africa’s Pulse...

“Chapel Hill Denham’s N200 Billion Infrastructure Fund Set for NGX Listing”

NGX -
In a noteworthy development, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)...

“Fed Govt’s N150 Billion Sukuk Issuance Boosts Domestic Financial Market”

NGX -
The issuance of the N150 billion Ijarah Sukuk, marking...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Federal Collected Revenue Drops by 16% MoM to NGN837bn in May 2023”

Revenue and Taxation 0
According to the latest monthly economic report from the...

“World Bank Predicts 2.9% Growth for Nigeria in 2023 Despite Challenges”

Data & News Analysis 0
The World Bank has released its latest Africa’s Pulse...

“Chapel Hill Denham’s N200 Billion Infrastructure Fund Set for NGX Listing”

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
In a noteworthy development, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights