Django Unchained star Keith Jefferson dies at 53

October 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Django Unchained star Keith Jefferson, who also appeared in the Hateful Eight and once upon a Time in Hollywood has died at the age of 53 after battling cancer.

Jamie Foxx , a long time friend of Keith Jefferson and his co- star shared a photo of him and Keith together on Instagram with the caption: “Everything hurts right now.”

He went on to write: “Having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you… ever since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul.

“God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP @keith.jefferson Keith.”

“This one hurts. Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul. We will all miss you dearly. It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you.” James Foxx said. (www.naija247news.com).